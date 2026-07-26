Realty Income Corporation $O Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 696,020 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 144,911 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Realty Income worth $42,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of O. EFG International AG purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 257.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 622.2% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company's stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE:O opened at $65.59 on Friday. Realty Income Corporation has a twelve month low of $55.86 and a twelve month high of $67.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.76, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $62.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.70.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.271 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Realty Income's dividend payout ratio is presently 266.39%.

Key Stories Impacting Realty Income

Here are the key news stories impacting Realty Income this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary continue to frame Realty Income as a reliable income stock, citing its long record of monthly dividends and steady payout growth. Realty Income vs SCHD ETF: Better buy for income investors?

Analysts and market commentary continue to frame Realty Income as a reliable income stock, citing its long record of monthly dividends and steady payout growth. Positive Sentiment: Investor interest is also being supported by a bullish long-term thesis around Realty Income’s expansion into data centers, which could create a new growth engine for dividend increases over time. Realty Income's Data Center Bet Could Turbocharge Dividend Growth Over the Next Decade

Investor interest is also being supported by a bullish long-term thesis around Realty Income’s expansion into data centers, which could create a new growth engine for dividend increases over time. Neutral Sentiment: Barclays reiterated a Hold rating on Realty Income, suggesting analysts still see the stock as fairly valued rather than an obvious bargain or sell candidate. Barclays Remains a Hold on Realty Income (O)

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on O. Barclays decreased their price target on Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on Realty Income from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Huntington began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $67.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on O

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

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