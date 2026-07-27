Realty Income Corporation $O Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 869,560 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 24,149 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of Realty Income worth $53,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,415,287 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $8,478,910,000 after acquiring an additional 684,949 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 352,918 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $21,676,000 after acquiring an additional 26,890 shares during the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,285 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 15,825 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 568,121 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $32,025,000 after acquiring an additional 95,773 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 220,836 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $12,449,000 after purchasing an additional 90,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company's stock.

Realty Income Price Performance

NYSE:O opened at $65.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.73. Realty Income Corporation has a 1-year low of $55.86 and a 1-year high of $67.93. The firm has a market cap of $61.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.72.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.271 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Realty Income's dividend payout ratio is presently 266.39%.

More Realty Income News

Here are the key news stories impacting Realty Income this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary continue to frame Realty Income as a reliable income stock, citing its long record of monthly dividends and steady payout growth. Realty Income vs SCHD ETF: Better buy for income investors?

Analysts and market commentary continue to frame Realty Income as a reliable income stock, citing its long record of monthly dividends and steady payout growth. Positive Sentiment: Investor interest is also being supported by a bullish long-term thesis around Realty Income’s expansion into data centers, which could create a new growth engine for dividend increases over time. Realty Income's Data Center Bet Could Turbocharge Dividend Growth Over the Next Decade

Investor interest is also being supported by a bullish long-term thesis around Realty Income’s expansion into data centers, which could create a new growth engine for dividend increases over time. Neutral Sentiment: Barclays reiterated a Hold rating on Realty Income, suggesting analysts still see the stock as fairly valued rather than an obvious bargain or sell candidate. Barclays Remains a Hold on Realty Income (O)

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Realty Income from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Huntington began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Realty Income from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $67.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on O

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

Featured Stories

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