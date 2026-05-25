Realty Income Corporation $O Shares Sold by New Age Alpha Advisors LLC

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,373 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 20,945 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC's holdings in Realty Income were worth $10,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of O. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 586.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 494 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 622.2% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michelle Bushore sold 7,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $461,908.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 67,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,151.22. This represents a 9.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on O. Loop Capital set a $69.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Realty Income from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Evercore reissued a "positive" rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $67.35.

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Key Stories Impacting Realty Income

Here are the key news stories impacting Realty Income this week:

Realty Income Trading Up 0.2%

O opened at $62.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $62.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.99. Realty Income Corporation has a 1-year low of $55.03 and a 1-year high of $67.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.75.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The business's revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. Analysts expect that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.2705 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. Realty Income's dividend payout ratio is currently 266.39%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

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