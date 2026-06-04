REAP Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Flex Ltd. $FLEX

REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,454 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Flex by 196.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,746,330 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,341,053,000 after acquiring an additional 25,662,586 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter worth about $319,756,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Flex by 38.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,259,554 shares of the technology company's stock worth $611,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377,669 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 118.1% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,811,248 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $162,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 80.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,645,745 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $153,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,464 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 22,212 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total value of $3,162,988.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 74,926 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,669,462.40. This represents a 22.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 22,216 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total value of $3,163,114.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 232,706 shares in the company, valued at $33,132,680.28. The trade was a 8.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 329,512 shares of company stock valued at $44,459,298. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flex News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Flex this week:

Positive Sentiment: Flex highlighted new AI data-center power solutions at COMPUTEX 2026, including a 110 kW shelf for NVIDIA Vera Rubin systems and upgraded power-management technology, which supports the company’s growth story in AI infrastructure. Article Title

Flex highlighted new AI data-center power solutions at COMPUTEX 2026, including a 110 kW shelf for NVIDIA Vera Rubin systems and upgraded power-management technology, which supports the company’s growth story in AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Market sentiment also improved around AI-linked hardware names, with investors viewing Flex as a beneficiary of rising data-center spending and power-infrastructure demand. Article Title

Market sentiment also improved around AI-linked hardware names, with investors viewing Flex as a beneficiary of rising data-center spending and power-infrastructure demand. Positive Sentiment: Flex recently announced a new $1.45 billion senior term loan facility, which strengthens liquidity and may help fund operations, acquisitions, or strategic initiatives. Article Title

Flex recently announced a new $1.45 billion senior term loan facility, which strengthens liquidity and may help fund operations, acquisitions, or strategic initiatives. Neutral Sentiment: Flex presented at the Bank of America 2026 Global Technology Conference, but the transcript itself does not appear to include a single major new headline; it mainly reinforces investor attention on the company’s strategy and business mix. Article Title

Flex presented at the Bank of America 2026 Global Technology Conference, but the transcript itself does not appear to include a single major new headline; it mainly reinforces investor attention on the company’s strategy and business mix. Neutral Sentiment: A DCF-based valuation note suggested Flex may be trading well above estimated intrinsic value, which could temper enthusiasm if investors focus on valuation rather than growth momentum. Article Title

Flex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $161.94 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $104.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.51. The company has a market cap of $59.33 billion, a PE ratio of 69.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $42.31 and a twelve month high of $166.86.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter. Flex had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 3.15%. On average, analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLEX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Flex from $84.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Flex from $72.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Flex from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James Financial set a $80.00 price target on Flex and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Flex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $112.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Flex

About Flex

Flex NASDAQ: FLEX, formerly known as Flextronics, is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and original design manufacturing (ODM). The company offers end-to-end product lifecycle solutions including product design and engineering, prototyping, volume manufacturing, testing, and aftermarket services. Its offerings extend into supply chain management, component sourcing, logistics and distribution, and advanced manufacturing capabilities such as automation and digital manufacturing to support customers from concept through end-of-life.

Flex serves a broad range of industries, including automotive, healthcare, industrial, communications, and consumer electronics, working with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and technology companies to accelerate time to market and manage complex supply chains.

Further Reading

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