Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Acquires 3,042 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 56.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,411 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC's holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Marriott International by 9.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,465,420 shares of the company's stock valued at $381,654,000 after purchasing an additional 124,759 shares in the last quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.8% during the third quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 73,759 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,210,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 386,638 shares of the company's stock valued at $100,696,000 after buying an additional 41,547 shares in the last quarter. FMB Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,762,000. Finally, Capital International Sarl raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 41,237 shares of the company's stock worth $10,740,000 after acquiring an additional 8,448 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts: Sign Up

Marriott International Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $393.61 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.55 and a 52-week high of $398.96. The stock has a market cap of $103.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $361.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.12.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.16. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 80.97%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. Marriott International's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Marriott International's payout ratio is presently 30.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total value of $1,084,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,827 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,168,650.12. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.43% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $280.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marriott International from $350.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marriott International to $446.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $388.00 to $386.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $382.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MAR

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Marriott International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marriott International wasn't on the list.

While Marriott International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here