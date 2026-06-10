Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Buys 26,341 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 94.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,242 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 26,341 shares during the quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 248.9% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO opened at $120.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $474.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.01. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.87 and a fifty-two week high of $130.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company's 50-day moving average price is $99.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.63.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 3,132 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total transaction of $249,745.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 188,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,040,000.62. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 7,981 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $634,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 187,097 shares in the company, valued at $14,874,211.50. This represents a 4.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 50,773 shares of company stock worth $5,517,109 in the last 90 days. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. New Street Research raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $82.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Evercore increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. HSBC raised shares of Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $120.18.

View Our Latest Report on Cisco Systems

Key Stories Impacting Cisco Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on Cisco to $150 from $135 and kept a buy rating, signaling further upside potential. Benzinga

Bank of America raised its price target on Cisco to $150 from $135 and kept a buy rating, signaling further upside potential. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted Cisco as one of the S&P 500 names with solid 2026 potential, helped by AI-related momentum and demand for networking infrastructure. Yahoo Finance

Recent coverage highlighted Cisco as one of the S&P 500 names with solid 2026 potential, helped by AI-related momentum and demand for networking infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Dell’Oro Group reported that campus switch revenue grew at double-digit rates for the second straight quarter, a favorable industry signal for Cisco’s core networking business. Yahoo Finance

Dell’Oro Group reported that campus switch revenue grew at double-digit rates for the second straight quarter, a favorable industry signal for Cisco’s core networking business. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles framed Cisco as nearing its 52-week high and debated whether it is a buy, sell, or hold, suggesting the stock may be pausing after a big rally rather than reacting to a single negative catalyst. 247WallSt

Several articles framed Cisco as nearing its 52-week high and debated whether it is a buy, sell, or hold, suggesting the stock may be pausing after a big rally rather than reacting to a single negative catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed zero reported shares, which does not indicate a meaningful bearish shift in positioning.

Short-interest data showed zero reported shares, which does not indicate a meaningful bearish shift in positioning. Negative Sentiment: A Seeking Alpha piece argued that Cisco’s stock looks overvalued, which may be contributing to valuation concerns after the recent run-up. Seeking Alpha

A Seeking Alpha piece argued that Cisco’s stock looks overvalued, which may be contributing to valuation concerns after the recent run-up. Negative Sentiment: Broader tech weakness also pressured sentiment, as the Nasdaq pulled back on Tuesday and technology stocks sold off. Yahoo Finance

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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