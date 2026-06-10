Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,447 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,646,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HFM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 290.9% in the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in Oracle by 465.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 164 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts at firms including Scotiabank, Citi, Oppenheimer, Jefferies, and TD Cowen turned more constructive on Oracle ahead of earnings, lifting estimates and/or price targets on expectations that cloud and AI infrastructure demand will continue to accelerate.

Analysts at firms including Scotiabank, Citi, Oppenheimer, Jefferies, and TD Cowen turned more constructive on Oracle ahead of earnings, lifting estimates and/or price targets on expectations that cloud and AI infrastructure demand will continue to accelerate. Positive Sentiment: Oracle’s AI infrastructure story remains a major bullish catalyst, with investors watching whether its backlog and new cloud deals can translate into stronger fiscal Q4 results and a faster growth run rate. Oracle Earnings Put AI Momentum in Focus

Oracle’s AI infrastructure story remains a major bullish catalyst, with investors watching whether its backlog and new cloud deals can translate into stronger fiscal Q4 results and a faster growth run rate. Positive Sentiment: The company was named a Leader in Gartner’s 2026 Magic Quadrant for Talent Acquisition suites, reinforcing Oracle’s strength in AI-powered cloud software and HCM products. Oracle Named a Leader in 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Talent Acquisition (Recruiting) Suites

The company was named a Leader in Gartner’s 2026 Magic Quadrant for Talent Acquisition suites, reinforcing Oracle’s strength in AI-powered cloud software and HCM products. Neutral Sentiment: Options traders expect a sizable post-earnings move, reflecting uncertainty around whether Oracle will beat expectations and reassure investors about its AI capex plans.

Options traders expect a sizable post-earnings move, reflecting uncertainty around whether Oracle will beat expectations and reassure investors about its AI capex plans. Negative Sentiment: Bearish commentary is centered on Oracle’s heavy spending on AI data centers, with some articles warning that high capital expenditures, debt, and margin pressure could weigh on free cash flow and valuation.

Bearish commentary is centered on Oracle’s heavy spending on AI data centers, with some articles warning that high capital expenditures, debt, and margin pressure could weigh on free cash flow and valuation. Negative Sentiment: The stock has also been volatile ahead of earnings, including a sharp selloff last week, as investors question whether the company can justify its elevated AI-driven valuation if results or guidance disappoint.

Oracle Trading Down 3.0%

ORCL opened at $205.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.05. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $134.57 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The company has a market cap of $590.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Oracle from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $229.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Arete Research set a $255.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $273.08.

View Our Latest Report on ORCL

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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