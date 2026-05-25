Redstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,000 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Redstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $857,000. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 0.7% of Redstone Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total value of $8,406,691.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 324,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,000,947.80. The trade was a 5.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at $46,759,604.58. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 329,085 shares of company stock valued at $114,051,007. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. HSBC cut Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $415.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $430.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $410.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $467.51 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.67 and a 52-week high of $481.41. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $297.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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