Redwood Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC - Free Report) by 80.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,707,785 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,885,889 shares during the period. MasterBrand makes up approximately 14.5% of Redwood Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Redwood Capital Management LLC owned 8.70% of MasterBrand worth $123,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of MasterBrand by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 766,524 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 68,576 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in MasterBrand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in MasterBrand by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 172,620 shares of the company's stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in MasterBrand by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,329,084 shares of the company's stock worth $8,912,000 after purchasing an additional 631,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in MasterBrand by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 213,520 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MBC shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of MasterBrand from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MasterBrand from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Research assumed coverage on shares of MasterBrand in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of MasterBrand in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $8.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on MasterBrand

MasterBrand Price Performance

Shares of MBC opened at $7.07 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.45. MasterBrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.51.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.06 billion. MasterBrand had a positive return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that MasterBrand, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

MasterBrand Profile

MasterBrand, Inc. manufactures residential cabinets for kitchens, bathrooms and other areas of the home. Its products span a range of styles and price points and are sold under brands including Aristokraft, Omega, Schrock, KitchenCraft, Decora, Diamond and Mantra. The company serves customers primarily in the United States and Canada through channels that include independent dealers, home improvement retailers and homebuilders. Its offerings include cabinetry and related products for both new construction and home remodeling projects.

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