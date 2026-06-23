Redwood Family Wealth LLC Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Redwood Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,411 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.0% of Redwood Family Wealth LLC's holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $885,478,000 after buying an additional 397,007 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $442,481,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $2,153,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $232.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.00 and a 12-month high of $278.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 1st. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and set a $325.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $319.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. New Street Research raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Fifty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,268,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,205,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $581,042,879.72. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.19, for a total value of $266,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 485,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,242,432.13. The trade was a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 195,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,614,434 over the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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