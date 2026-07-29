Redwood Grove Capital LLC Has $12.12 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Redwood Grove Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,607 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 3.9% of Redwood Grove Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Redwood Grove Capital LLC's holdings in Bank of America were worth $12,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,076,825 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $35,809,225,000 after buying an additional 23,351,183 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $4,774,210,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,619,317 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,169,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929,779 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,783,821 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,958,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,833 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Bank of America by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,172,503 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,594,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Bank of America

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC opened at $62.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $444.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.17. The business's 50-day moving average price is $56.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.41. Bank of America Corporation has a 1 year low of $44.75 and a 1 year high of $62.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $30.78 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 17.56%.Bank of America's revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This is a positive change from Bank of America's previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Bank of America from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Autonomous Res decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Argus set a $70.00 target price on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $63.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of America news, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $6,719,335.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,373,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at $72,803,774.97. This represents a 8.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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