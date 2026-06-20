Reflection Asset Management Invests $1.09 Million in Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,078 shares of the apparel retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 7,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 142 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1,080.0% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 177 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ross Stores news, CMO Karen Sykes sold 5,506 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,980.40. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 104,648 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,331,883.20. The trade was a 5.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 15,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.91, for a total transaction of $3,398,371.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 116,028 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,935,577.48. This represents a 11.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $248.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Research raised shares of Ross Stores from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $257.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $233.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROST

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $232.80 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $226.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.35. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.49 and a 52-week high of $242.81. The firm has a market cap of $74.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.42% and a net margin of 9.74%.The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Ross Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-7.740 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.930 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Ross Stores's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.86%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc NASDAQ: ROST is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross's business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

Further Reading

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