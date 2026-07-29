Regal Partners Ltd Has $128.25 Million Stake in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Regal Partners Ltd grew its stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,630,869 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 343,088 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 7.0% of Regal Partners Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Regal Partners Ltd's holdings in Bank of America were worth $128,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,076,825 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $35,809,225,000 after acquiring an additional 23,351,183 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,774,210,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,619,317 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,169,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929,779 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,783,821 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,958,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,172,503 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,594,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of America from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer cut Bank of America from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Bank of America from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $63.77.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of America

Bank of America Price Performance

Bank of America stock opened at $62.61 on Wednesday. Bank of America Corporation has a 52-week low of $44.75 and a 52-week high of $62.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm's fifty day moving average is $56.89 and its 200 day moving average is $53.41. The company has a market cap of $444.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Bank of America had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $30.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business's revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America's previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.69%.

Trending Headlines about Bank of America

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $6,719,335.56. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,373,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at $72,803,774.97. The trade was a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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