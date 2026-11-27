State Street Corp reduced its position in Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX - Free Report) by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,136,516 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,047,008 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.21% of Regal Rexnord worth $332,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RRX. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 99.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts: Sign Up

Regal Rexnord Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE RRX opened at $160.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. Regal Rexnord Corporation has a 52 week low of $137.00 and a 52 week high of $247.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.18 and a 200-day moving average of $189.61.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Corporation will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Regal Rexnord's payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RRX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $216.00 price objective on Regal Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Regal Rexnord from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $196.00 to $195.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $231.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on RRX

Regal Rexnord Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation is a global manufacturer of electric motors, power transmission components and motion control technologies. Its products include motors, bearings, gears, couplings, conveyor components and automation systems used to move, control and manage mechanical power. The company serves customers across industrial and commercial markets, including applications in heating, ventilation and air conditioning, material handling, food and beverage, and other equipment-intensive industries.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Regal Rexnord, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Regal Rexnord wasn't on the list.

While Regal Rexnord currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Oil still powers the global economy, but AI is reshaping the energy opportunity. Discover seven stocks spanning traditional energy, infrastructure, and next-generation power. Get This Free Report