Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Acquires New Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,583 shares of the network technology company's stock, valued at approximately $3,460,000. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 1.5% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE's holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 198.8% in the 1st quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,121 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $6,913,000 after acquiring an additional 28,688 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 74,265 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $11,906,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 72,373 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $11,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 13.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,623,890 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $741,302,000 after purchasing an additional 565,857 shares during the period. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $233,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about Palo Alto Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Palo Alto Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tigress Financial raised its price target on Palo Alto Networks from $245 to $430 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling strong upside confidence in the stock. Article Title

Tigress Financial raised its price target on Palo Alto Networks from $245 to $430 and reiterated a rating, signaling strong upside confidence in the stock. Positive Sentiment: Cybersecurity stocks, including PANW, are benefiting from reports that AI-driven security spending could support long-term growth as cyberattacks intensify. Article Title

Cybersecurity stocks, including PANW, are benefiting from reports that AI-driven security spending could support long-term growth as cyberattacks intensify. Positive Sentiment: PANW also got a lift from a broader cybersecurity rally after IBM’s weak results and cybersecurity warning pushed investors toward security-focused software names. Article Title

PANW also got a lift from a broader cybersecurity rally after IBM’s weak results and cybersecurity warning pushed investors toward security-focused software names. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary highlighted PANW as one of the cybersecurity stocks “riding the wave” from IBM’s earnings miss, reinforcing the sector-wide bid into defensive tech. Article Title

Market commentary highlighted PANW as one of the cybersecurity stocks “riding the wave” from IBM’s earnings miss, reinforcing the sector-wide bid into defensive tech. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary from Jim Cramer and other market-watch articles called Palo Alto Networks “unbelievable” and noted strong year-to-date gains, but these pieces were more sentiment-driven than fundamental catalysts. Article Title

Commentary from Jim Cramer and other market-watch articles called Palo Alto Networks “unbelievable” and noted strong year-to-date gains, but these pieces were more sentiment-driven than fundamental catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: A Zacks comparison article argued Zscaler has an edge over PANW due to valuation and integration-cost concerns, but this appears to be a relative-valuation view rather than a direct negative catalyst. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on PANW shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Benchmark upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $323.98.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.3%

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $354.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.91. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $283.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.11. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.57 and a 1-year high of $368.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.74, for a total value of $101,134.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,437 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,244,839.38. This represents a 4.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 900 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 79,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,477,180. The trade was a 1.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,239 shares of company stock worth $27,174,360. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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