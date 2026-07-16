Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Buys Shares of 27,791 Nutrien Ltd. $NTR

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,791 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,097,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Nutrien by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 135,043 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 190.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,326,262 shares of the company's stock worth $100,080,000 after purchasing an additional 869,326 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 19.8% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 7,302 shares of the company's stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 59.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 17,705 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company's stock.

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Nutrien Trading Down 0.4%

NTR opened at $68.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.24. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $53.03 and a one year high of $85.36. The company has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.62. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $66.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.84.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.30 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 8.58%.The firm's revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Nutrien's payout ratio is currently 44.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TD Securities restated a "buy" rating on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Nutrien from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $76.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTR

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a global fertilizer and agricultural-services company headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. The company is publicly traded and operates across the farm input value chain, combining upstream fertilizer production with a broad retail and services platform aimed at supporting crop production worldwide. Nutrien's business model integrates the manufacture and distribution of crop nutrients with on-the-ground agronomic support for growers and agricultural businesses.

Nutrien produces and supplies the three primary fertilizer nutrients—potash, nitrogen and phosphate—through its wholesale operations, and markets a wide range of crop inputs including seeds and crop protection products.

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