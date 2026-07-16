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Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Makes New $2.74 Million Investment in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Written by MarketBeat
July 16, 2026
Cheniere Energy logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Regency Capital Management Inc. DE opened a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter, buying 9,658 shares worth about $2.74 million. The stake now represents about 1.2% of the firm’s holdings.
  • Several other hedge funds also added to or initiated positions in LNG, and institutional investors own 87.26% of the stock overall.
  • Wall Street remains mostly upbeat on Cheniere Energy, with analysts issuing several higher price targets and the stock carrying a consensus “Buy” rating and average target price of $297.88.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Cheniere Energy.

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,658 shares of the energy company's stock, valued at approximately $2,741,000. Cheniere Energy accounts for about 1.2% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE's holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LNG shares. Barclays increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $271.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings cut Cheniere Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $297.88.

Get Our Latest Report on LNG

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of LNG opened at $255.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03 and a beta of -0.01. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $186.20 and a one year high of $300.89. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $241.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Cheniere Energy's payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company's core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere's principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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