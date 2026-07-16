Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Makes New $2.75 Million Investment in Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,041 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,753,000. Tyler Technologies comprises 1.2% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 6,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bayban purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Tyler Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:TYL opened at $303.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $270.71 and a 1-year high of $621.34. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $305.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.44.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.08. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $613.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $608.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. The business's revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-12.750 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $650.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $455.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $472.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of software and technology services for the public sector, delivering integrated systems that help government and public agencies manage operations, finances and citizen services. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company focuses on developing and implementing solutions for local and state governments, school districts, courts and public safety organizations. Its offerings are aimed at modernizing administrative workflows, improving transparency and enabling digital interactions between governments and the communities they serve.

Tyler's product portfolio spans enterprise resource planning and financial management, tax and billing systems, court case and records management, public safety solutions (including computer-aided dispatch and records management), land and property management, permitting and licensing, and enterprise asset management.

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