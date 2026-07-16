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Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Purchases Shares of 21,846 TransMedics Group, Inc. $TMDX

Written by MarketBeat
July 16, 2026
TransMedics Group logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Regency Capital Management disclosed a new Q1 position in TransMedics Group, buying 21,846 shares valued at about $2.17 million.
  • Insider activity included Director Thomas J. Gunderson selling 9,624 shares for roughly $722,377; the sale was tied to tax withholding from vested equity awards.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed: the stock has a Hold consensus rating with an average price target of $134.50, even after recent target/rating changes from several firms.
  • Five stocks we like better than TransMedics Group.

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,846 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,172,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE owned approximately 0.06% of TransMedics Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 74.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 265 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at TransMedics Group

In other TransMedics Group news, Director Thomas J. Gunderson sold 9,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $722,377.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,249,148.52. This represents a 36.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer lowered TransMedics Group from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut TransMedics Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $134.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of TMDX stock opened at $75.38 on Thursday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $156.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.74. The stock's fifty day moving average is $70.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.89.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $173.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $174.44 million. TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 27.04%.TransMedics Group's quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TransMedics Group

(Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc is a medical device company headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, that specializes in advanced organ preservation and transport systems for transplantation. The company's flagship technology, the Organ Care System (OCS), maintains donor organs in a near-physiologic, warm, beating state during transportation, with the aim of extending preservation times and improving post‐transplant outcomes. TransMedics' solutions address a critical need in transplantation by reducing ischemic injury and expanding the donor organ pool.

TransMedics currently markets two commercially available OCS platforms.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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