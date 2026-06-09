Regency Centers Corporation $REG Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG - Free Report) by 75.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,806,165 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 775,609 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.99% of Regency Centers worth $124,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 53,562 shares of the company's stock worth $3,697,000 after buying an additional 21,799 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,931 shares of the company's stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 16,277 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 351,963 shares of the company's stock worth $25,658,000 after buying an additional 18,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 311,562 shares of the company's stock worth $21,507,000 after buying an additional 10,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company's stock.

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Regency Centers Stock Performance

Shares of REG stock opened at $77.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Regency Centers Corporation has a 52 week low of $66.86 and a 52 week high of $81.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.55.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.755 dividend. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Regency Centers's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.14%.

Insider Activity at Regency Centers

In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 274,615 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $21,529,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 7,927 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $626,708.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 33,069 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,614,435.14. This represents a 19.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 320,542 shares of company stock valued at $25,090,505 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Regency Centers from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $84.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $82.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Regency Centers

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of grocery-anchored shopping centers. Focused on everyday needs retail, the company's portfolio is strategically concentrated in high-growth, densely populated markets across the United States. By aligning its properties with essential retailers, Regency Centers delivers stable income streams and drives sustained value for shareholders.

Founded in 1963 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Regency Centers began as a single shopping center developer before evolving into one of the largest owners of grocery-center real estate.

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