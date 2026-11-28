Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 69,814 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises 0.7% of Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $215,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 279,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $212,005,000 after buying an additional 122,299 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the third quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,237,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $14,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Andrew Murphy sold 5,011 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $957.76, for a total value of $4,799,335.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 46,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at $44,803,055.04. This represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Huda Zoghbi sold 7,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $970.46, for a total transaction of $7,219,251.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,703 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,652,693.38. This trade represents a 81.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 32,039 shares of company stock worth $29,825,285 in the last quarter. 6.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of REGN opened at $990.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $591.52 and a twelve month high of $992.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $845.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $756.05.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $20.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $16.51 by $3.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 28.51%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $11.83 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 59.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $810.00 to $913.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $761.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $902.00 to $911.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $660.00 to $978.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $922.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $911.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on REGN

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. Founded in 1988, the company is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York, and conducts research across areas including eye disease, inflammation and immune disorders, cancer, cardiovascular disease and rare conditions. Its medicines include EYLEA, used to treat certain retinal diseases, and Dupixent, developed in collaboration with Sanofi for several inflammatory conditions.

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