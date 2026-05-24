Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 199.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 110,914 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.16% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $128,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WPG Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 312.5% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 33 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $923.00 to $917.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $730.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $921.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $792.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on REGN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.24, for a total transaction of $70,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,343,815.72. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 6.97% of the company's stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ REGN opened at $638.88 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $476.49 and a 12 month high of $821.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.30. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $731.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $744.92.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.22 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.16%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Regeneron reported strong early results for Lynozyfic (linvoseltamab) in systemic AL amyloidosis, including rapid reductions in disease markers, a 100% complete response rate at the highest dose, and signs of improved heart and kidney function. The program remains investigational, but the data support a potential new growth opportunity. Article Title

Regeneron reported strong early results for in systemic AL amyloidosis, including rapid reductions in disease markers, a 100% complete response rate at the highest dose, and signs of improved heart and kidney function. The program remains investigational, but the data support a potential new growth opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Regeneron also announced that the European Medicines Agency accepted its filing for Otarmeni (lunsotogene parvec) in genetic hearing loss, a regulatory step that could expand the company’s rare-disease pipeline in the EU if approved. Article Title

Regeneron also announced that the European Medicines Agency accepted its filing for in genetic hearing loss, a regulatory step that could expand the company’s rare-disease pipeline in the EU if approved. Neutral Sentiment: A Zacks piece highlighted REGN as a “strong value stock,” reflecting continued analyst support for the shares despite recent volatility. Article Title

A Zacks piece highlighted REGN as a “strong value stock,” reflecting continued analyst support for the shares despite recent volatility. Negative Sentiment: Investor alerts and law-firm announcements said they are investigating possible securities claims against Regeneron after its Phase 3 melanoma trial for fianlimab plus Libtayo missed its primary endpoint versus Keytruda, raising legal and execution concerns. Article Title

Investor alerts and law-firm announcements said they are investigating possible securities claims against Regeneron after its for fianlimab plus Libtayo missed its primary endpoint versus Keytruda, raising legal and execution concerns. Negative Sentiment: Separate reports quoted Jim Cramer saying REGN could face more downgrades after the poor melanoma readout, reinforcing the market’s worry that the failed study may weigh on near-term sentiment. Article Title

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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