Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN Shares Purchased by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 70.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises about 4.4% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB's holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned 0.06% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $47,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get REGN alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. WPG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 312.5% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 33 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.24, for a total transaction of $70,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,503 shares in the company, valued at $12,343,815.72. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,057.00 to $875.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Leerink Partners reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $641.00 target price (down from $792.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $792.65.

Get Our Latest Research Report on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1%

REGN opened at $612.14 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.25 and a 52 week high of $821.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $692.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $738.16. The firm has a market cap of $64.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 29.65%.The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.22 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.16%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here