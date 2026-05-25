Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN Shares Purchased by Simplify Asset Management Inc.

Simplify Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 140.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 18,172 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises about 0.4% of Simplify Asset Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Simplify Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $24,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,550,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,558,804,000 after purchasing an additional 724,562 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 528.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 721,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $405,596,000 after purchasing an additional 606,612 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,484,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $834,675,000 after purchasing an additional 408,649 shares in the last quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 462,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $260,051,000 after purchasing an additional 247,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 257.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 271,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $152,773,000 after purchasing an additional 195,724 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.24, for a total value of $70,524.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,503 shares in the company, valued at $12,343,815.72. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 6.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $638.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.30. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $731.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $745.64. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $476.49 and a twelve month high of $821.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.22 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on REGN. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $975.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $921.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $855.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $792.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on REGN

More Regeneron Pharmaceuticals News

Here are the key news stories impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Regeneron reported strong early results for Lynozyfic (linvoseltamab) in systemic AL amyloidosis, including rapid reductions in disease markers, a 100% complete response rate at the highest dose, and signs of improved heart and kidney function. The program remains investigational, but the data support a potential new growth opportunity. Article Title

Regeneron reported strong early results for in systemic AL amyloidosis, including rapid reductions in disease markers, a 100% complete response rate at the highest dose, and signs of improved heart and kidney function. The program remains investigational, but the data support a potential new growth opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Regeneron also announced that the European Medicines Agency accepted its filing for Otarmeni (lunsotogene parvec) in genetic hearing loss, a regulatory step that could expand the company’s rare-disease pipeline in the EU if approved. Article Title

Regeneron also announced that the European Medicines Agency accepted its filing for in genetic hearing loss, a regulatory step that could expand the company’s rare-disease pipeline in the EU if approved. Neutral Sentiment: A Zacks piece highlighted REGN as a “strong value stock,” reflecting continued analyst support for the shares despite recent volatility. Article Title

A Zacks piece highlighted REGN as a “strong value stock,” reflecting continued analyst support for the shares despite recent volatility. Negative Sentiment: Investor alerts and law-firm announcements said they are investigating possible securities claims against Regeneron after its Phase 3 melanoma trial for fianlimab plus Libtayo missed its primary endpoint versus Keytruda, raising legal and execution concerns. Article Title

Investor alerts and law-firm announcements said they are investigating possible securities claims against Regeneron after its for fianlimab plus Libtayo missed its primary endpoint versus Keytruda, raising legal and execution concerns. Negative Sentiment: Separate reports quoted Jim Cramer saying REGN could face more downgrades after the poor melanoma readout, reinforcing the market’s worry that the failed study may weigh on near-term sentiment. Article Title

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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