Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 311,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 14,754 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.29% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $240,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 49.2% in the third quarter. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV now owns 8,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 137,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $105,810,000 after purchasing an additional 74,350 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 374,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $210,437,000 after purchasing an additional 51,407 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $792,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $9,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company's stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $612.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.25 and a 1 year high of $821.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $692.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $738.00. The firm has a market cap of $64.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $762.00 to $707.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $900.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $792.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on REGN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.24, for a total transaction of $70,524.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,343,815.72. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 6.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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