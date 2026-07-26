Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 39,251 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.07% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $58,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $2,702,000. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $3,422,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 261,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $202,114,000 after buying an additional 140,966 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 360,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $278,636,000 after buying an additional 82,853 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $4,226,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $656.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.24. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $541.00 and a 52 week high of $821.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $635.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $714.44.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 29.65%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's payout ratio is 9.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.15, for a total value of $130,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,249,545.45. This represents a 1.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 6.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REGN. Barclays dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $923.00 to $917.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $850.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $785.00 to $750.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $995.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $990.00 to $880.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $787.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

Further Reading

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