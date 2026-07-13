Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN Stock Holdings Reduced by Applied Finance Capital Management LLC

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 2,246 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC's holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REGN. WPG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 312.5% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 33 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Titan Wealth CI Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $664.52 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $541.00 and a twelve month high of $821.11. The company's fifty day moving average is $645.30 and its 200-day moving average is $721.99. The stock has a market cap of $70.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business's revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $923.00 to $917.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $855.00 to $854.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $850.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $900.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $787.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on REGN

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.15, for a total value of $130,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,303 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,249,545.45. This trade represents a 1.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 6.97% of the company's stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

Further Reading

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