Regents Gate Capital LLP Has $24.71 Million Stock Position in IDEX Corporation $IEX

Regents Gate Capital LLP boosted its holdings in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX - Free Report) by 59.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,389 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 48,868 shares during the quarter. IDEX accounts for about 5.3% of Regents Gate Capital LLP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Regents Gate Capital LLP owned 0.18% of IDEX worth $24,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company's stock.

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IDEX Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of IEX opened at $225.23 on Friday. IDEX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $157.25 and a fifty-two week high of $231.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $218.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.39.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $886.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.58 million. IDEX had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. IDEX has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.070-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.550 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Corporation will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. IDEX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of IDEX from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on IDEX from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on IDEX from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on IDEX from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $242.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IEX

Insider Activity at IDEX

In other news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,385 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $3,311,159.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,346,134.76. The trade was a 18.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company's core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

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