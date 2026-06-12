Regents Gate Capital LLP Invests $2.65 Million in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Regents Gate Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,650,000. Church & Dwight accounts for approximately 0.8% of Regents Gate Capital LLP's portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrity Alliance LLC. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 2,500 shares of the company's stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company's stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,218 shares of the company's stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the company's stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

CHD has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Church & Dwight from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $102.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $97.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.47. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.33 and a 52 week high of $106.04. The stock's fifty day moving average is $95.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company's revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Church & Dwight has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.3075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Church & Dwight's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.46%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brian D. Buchert sold 10,160 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total value of $997,102.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,286 shares in the company, valued at $126,208.04. The trade was a 88.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 12,960 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $1,270,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,337,994. This trade represents a 48.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,080 shares of company stock worth $2,832,548. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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