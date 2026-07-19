Regents Gate Capital LLP Lowers Stock Position in Linde PLC $LIN

Regents Gate Capital LLP lessened its position in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,455 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 11,633 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up 2.4% of Regents Gate Capital LLP's holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Regents Gate Capital LLP's holdings in Linde were worth $11,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Linde alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $2,752,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in Linde by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 897 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company's stock.

Linde Stock Down 1.4%

LIN opened at $513.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $237.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.72. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $387.78 and a twelve month high of $548.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $515.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $491.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.44%.The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. Linde's revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 17.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Linde's payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Linde from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $559.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $548.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LIN

Linde Company Profile

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Linde, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Linde wasn't on the list.

While Linde currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here