Regents Gate Capital LLP Sells 31,140 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. $ST

Regents Gate Capital LLP lessened its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST - Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 31,140 shares during the period. Sensata Technologies accounts for 1.4% of Regents Gate Capital LLP's holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Regents Gate Capital LLP owned about 0.09% of Sensata Technologies worth $4,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 165.4% in the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 4,975,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $152,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,927 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 380.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,509,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $116,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778,918 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $62,966,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,313,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $143,600,000 after purchasing an additional 961,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $21,786,000. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company's stock.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ST opened at $49.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock's 50-day moving average is $44.26 and its 200-day moving average is $38.10. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a 1-year low of $26.95 and a 1-year high of $53.89.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $934.80 million for the quarter. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 1.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Sensata Technologies's payout ratio is 154.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered Sensata Technologies from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $47.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ST

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David K. Stott sold 6,335 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $300,279.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,163.80. The trade was a 13.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 2,913 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $101,110.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 72,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,345.82. This trade represents a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,728 shares of company stock worth $486,949. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company's stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holdings N.V. is a global industrial technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of sensors and electrical protection solutions. The company's product portfolio includes pressure, temperature, position, speed, current and magnetic sensors, as well as circuit breakers and other protection devices. Sensata's offerings serve a wide array of end markets, with a particularly strong presence in automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), industrial automation, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), commercial aerospace and renewable energy sectors.

Headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts, Sensata operates a network of manufacturing and engineering facilities across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

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