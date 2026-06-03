Reinhart Partners LLC. Cuts Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. $FORM

Reinhart Partners LLC. lowered its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM - Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,152,348 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 252,506 shares during the quarter. FormFactor comprises 3.6% of Reinhart Partners LLC.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned about 2.78% of FormFactor worth $120,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FORM. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in FormFactor by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 46,072 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 870.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,288 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 12.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,394 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $13,873,000 after purchasing an additional 53,310 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 5.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 173,979 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 9,394 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 18.1% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 53,531 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company's stock.

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FormFactor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $125.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $159.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.81 and a beta of 1.26. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $124.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.93.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. FormFactor had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $226.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. FormFactor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.650 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 3,828 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.47, for a total value of $484,127.16. Following the sale, the director owned 7,875 shares in the company, valued at $995,951.25. This represents a 32.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian C. White sold 3,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,278. This represents a 27.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 42,499 shares of company stock worth $4,932,166 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore set a $155.00 price objective on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of FormFactor in a report on Monday, April 27th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of FormFactor from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $132.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FORM

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc NASDAQ: FORM is a leading provider of advanced test and measurement solutions for the semiconductor industry. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of high-performance wafer-level and package-level test interfaces used in wafer sort, characterization, reliability and failure analysis applications. By leveraging precision microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and photolithographic processes, FormFactor delivers probe cards, analytical probes and test sockets that enable device makers to validate next-generation integrated circuits across logic, memory, RF, analog and power applications.

FormFactor's product portfolio includes custom probe cards for wafer probers, TEM-based analytical probes for material and device characterization, and socket solutions for burn-in and final test of packaged devices.

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