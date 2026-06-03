Reinhart Partners LLC. Cuts Stock Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. $ST

Reinhart Partners LLC. decreased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST - Free Report) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 72,734 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned about 0.13% of Sensata Technologies worth $6,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,997,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $458,174,000 after buying an additional 346,547 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,023,238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $214,557,000 after buying an additional 150,013 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 165.4% during the third quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 4,975,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $152,009,000 after buying an additional 3,100,927 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 380.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,509,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $116,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 16.4% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,352,146 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $102,408,000 after purchasing an additional 471,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company's stock.

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Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ST opened at $53.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 171.65, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $41.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a 1 year low of $25.63 and a 1 year high of $53.84.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $934.80 million for the quarter. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 1.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Sensata Technologies's payout ratio is presently 154.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 2,913 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $101,110.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 72,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,345.82. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David K. Stott sold 6,335 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $300,279.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,163.80. The trade was a 13.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,728 shares of company stock worth $486,949. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $47.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ST

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holdings N.V. is a global industrial technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of sensors and electrical protection solutions. The company's product portfolio includes pressure, temperature, position, speed, current and magnetic sensors, as well as circuit breakers and other protection devices. Sensata's offerings serve a wide array of end markets, with a particularly strong presence in automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), industrial automation, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), commercial aerospace and renewable energy sectors.

Headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts, Sensata operates a network of manufacturing and engineering facilities across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

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