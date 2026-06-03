Reinhart Partners LLC. Has $3.01 Million Stake in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Reinhart Partners LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,712 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,705 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC.'s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Marriott International by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,465,420 shares of the company's stock worth $381,654,000 after acquiring an additional 124,759 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ grew its holdings in Marriott International by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 73,759 shares of the company's stock worth $19,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 386,638 shares of the company's stock worth $100,696,000 after acquiring an additional 41,547 shares during the period. FMB Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $1,762,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Marriott International by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,154 shares of the company's stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total value of $1,084,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,827 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,168,650.12. This trade represents a 13.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.43% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Marriott International from $355.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Marriott International from $388.00 to $386.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marriott International from $350.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Marriott International from $280.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Marriott International from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $382.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Marriott International

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $373.76 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.55 and a fifty-two week high of $388.37. The stock has a market cap of $98.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.10. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $354.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.16. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 80.97%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Marriott International's payout ratio is 30.64%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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