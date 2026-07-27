Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated $RGA Shares Sold by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP cut its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA - Free Report) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,990 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 12,010 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get RGA alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,635,000. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.9% in the first quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,287 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 44.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 335,734 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $68,543,000 after purchasing an additional 102,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 203.1% in the first quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 5,874 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

NYSE:RGA opened at $238.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.47. The firm's 50 day moving average is $216.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.87. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $165.52 and a fifty-two week high of $245.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $6.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.47 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 26.84 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Reinsurance Group of America's payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

Insider Transactions at Reinsurance Group of America

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 414 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total transaction of $88,989.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,949 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,987.55. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald Herrmann sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.58, for a total transaction of $1,474,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,938 shares of the company's stock, valued at $829,264.04. The trade was a 64.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RGA shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $261.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $263.00 to $261.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $255.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Reinsurance Group of America

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated NYSE: RGA is a leading global provider of life and health reinsurance solutions. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, RGA partners with primary insurance companies to help them manage risk, improve capital efficiency and develop innovative products. The company's offerings span traditional risk transfer, financial solutions and facultative underwriting services, enabling clients to address a wide range of mortality, longevity, morbidity and critical-illness exposures.

RGA's product suite includes life reinsurance, living benefits reinsurance, structured reinsurance and financial solutions that support product innovation and capital management.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Reinsurance Group of America, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Reinsurance Group of America wasn't on the list.

While Reinsurance Group of America currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here