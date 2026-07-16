Reliance, Inc. $RS Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS - Free Report) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,369 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 10,246 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Reliance worth $16,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RS. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliance by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Reliance by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,036 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Reliance by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Reliance by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Reliance by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 965 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Reliance Stock Performance

Shares of RS opened at $391.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 4.39. Reliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.31 and a 1 year high of $419.83. The company's fifty day moving average is $383.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.91.

Reliance (NYSE:RS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.89 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business's revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.77 EPS. Reliance has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 19.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Reliance's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RS shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Reliance from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Reliance in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Research Partners boosted their price target on Reliance from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America downgraded Reliance from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $365.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Reliance from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $363.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Reliance

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance

In other Reliance news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.12, for a total value of $1,253,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 16,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,030,740.80. This represents a 17.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Reliance Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co NYSE: RS is a leading metals service center company that distributes and processes a broad array of metal products. The company offers cut-to-length, shearing, blanking, sawing, bending, machining and value-added services for carbon and alloy steel, stainless steel, aluminum, brass, titanium and specialty metal alloys. Its products serve diverse end markets, including energy, infrastructure, general manufacturing, transportation, aerospace and defense.

Founded in 1939 in Los Angeles, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

See Also

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