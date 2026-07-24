Reliance, Inc. $RS Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden reduced its position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS - Free Report) by 87.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,942 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 33,218 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Reliance were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Reliance by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,284 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $7,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the period. ProCore Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Reliance in the fourth quarter valued at $18,787,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in Reliance in the fourth quarter valued at $1,838,000. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new position in Reliance during the fourth quarter worth $61,317,000. Finally, Fulcrum Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reliance during the fourth quarter worth $2,529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Reliance

In other news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.12, for a total value of $1,253,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 16,840 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,030,740.80. This trade represents a 17.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Reliance Stock Up 2.1%

NYSE RS opened at $394.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $386.00 and a 200-day moving average of $347.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.97. Reliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.31 and a 52 week high of $419.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Reliance (NYSE:RS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.47 by $0.80. Reliance had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 5.65%.The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.43 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Reliance has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 19.24 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Reliance's dividend payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on RS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Reliance from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Reliance from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Reliance in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Reliance from $378.00 to $376.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Reliance from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $365.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $367.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on RS

Key Reliance News

Here are the key news stories impacting Reliance this week:

Reliance Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co NYSE: RS is a leading metals service center company that distributes and processes a broad array of metal products. The company offers cut-to-length, shearing, blanking, sawing, bending, machining and value-added services for carbon and alloy steel, stainless steel, aluminum, brass, titanium and specialty metal alloys. Its products serve diverse end markets, including energy, infrastructure, general manufacturing, transportation, aerospace and defense.

Founded in 1939 in Los Angeles, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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