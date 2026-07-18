Reliance, Inc. $RS Shares Sold by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS - Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,329 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 4,447 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Reliance worth $38,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Reliance by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,715,764 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $784,503,000 after buying an additional 118,009 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Reliance by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,247,603 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $631,224,000 after buying an additional 484,286 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Reliance by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,708,756 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $479,870,000 after acquiring an additional 343,598 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Reliance by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,601 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $270,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Reliance by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 735,212 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $212,390,000 after acquiring an additional 55,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.12, for a total transaction of $1,253,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 16,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,030,740.80. This trade represents a 17.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Reliance from $378.00 to $376.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Reliance from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Reliance from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Reliance from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Reliance in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $363.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Reliance

Trending Headlines about Reliance

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Reliance Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of RS stock opened at $396.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $384.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.98. Reliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.31 and a twelve month high of $419.83. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Reliance (NYSE:RS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.77 EPS. Reliance has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.350 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 19.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co NYSE: RS is a leading metals service center company that distributes and processes a broad array of metal products. The company offers cut-to-length, shearing, blanking, sawing, bending, machining and value-added services for carbon and alloy steel, stainless steel, aluminum, brass, titanium and specialty metal alloys. Its products serve diverse end markets, including energy, infrastructure, general manufacturing, transportation, aerospace and defense.

Founded in 1939 in Los Angeles, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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