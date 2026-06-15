Reliance, Inc. $RS Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS - Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,403 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 13,410 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.33% of Reliance worth $49,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Reliance alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Reliance during the 4th quarter worth $10,297,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Reliance by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,284 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $7,015,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Reliance by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 342,796 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $96,268,000 after acquiring an additional 113,378 shares during the period. ProCore Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reliance during the 4th quarter worth $18,787,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in Reliance during the 3rd quarter worth $3,293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Reliance from $343.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Seaport Research Partners upped their price objective on Reliance from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Reliance from $345.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America lowered Reliance from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $365.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Reliance in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $357.83.

View Our Latest Report on RS

Reliance Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Reliance stock opened at $413.65 on Monday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $359.01 and its 200-day moving average is $326.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Reliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.31 and a 12-month high of $417.25.

Reliance (NYSE:RS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 5.42%.Reliance's revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.77 earnings per share. Reliance has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.350 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Reliance's payout ratio is 32.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.12, for a total transaction of $1,253,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 16,840 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,030,740.80. The trade was a 17.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reliance Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co NYSE: RS is a leading metals service center company that distributes and processes a broad array of metal products. The company offers cut-to-length, shearing, blanking, sawing, bending, machining and value-added services for carbon and alloy steel, stainless steel, aluminum, brass, titanium and specialty metal alloys. Its products serve diverse end markets, including energy, infrastructure, general manufacturing, transportation, aerospace and defense.

Founded in 1939 in Los Angeles, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Reliance, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Reliance wasn't on the list.

While Reliance currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here