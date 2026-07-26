Reliance, Inc. $RS Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS - Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,509 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 7,894 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.32% of Reliance worth $49,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Reliance during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Reliance by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Reliance during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Reliance by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance

In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.12, for a total value of $1,253,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 16,840 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,030,740.80. This trade represents a 17.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Reliance Trading Up 3.2%

NYSE RS opened at $408.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 4.30. Reliance, Inc. has a one year low of $260.31 and a one year high of $419.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Reliance (NYSE:RS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $0.80. Reliance had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.43 earnings per share. Reliance's quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Reliance has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 19.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Reliance's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

Key Headlines Impacting Reliance

Here are the key news stories impacting Reliance this week:

Positive Sentiment: Reliance reported Q2 earnings per share of $6.27, ahead of estimates and above management’s prior guidance, while revenue rose 26.5% year over year to $4.63 billion. Article Title

Reliance reported Q2 earnings per share of $6.27, ahead of estimates and above management’s prior guidance, while revenue rose 26.5% year over year to $4.63 billion. Positive Sentiment: The company said record quarterly tons sold, stronger customer activity, and firm pricing supported results, with the U.S. border wall project contributing more than expected to earnings. Article Title

The company said record quarterly tons sold, stronger customer activity, and firm pricing supported results, with the U.S. border wall project contributing more than expected to earnings. Positive Sentiment: Management issued upbeat Q3 guidance of $6.40 to $6.60 per share, signaling continued momentum after the strong quarter. Article Title

Management issued upbeat Q3 guidance of $6.40 to $6.60 per share, signaling continued momentum after the strong quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target on Reliance to $398 from $372 but kept an “equal weight” rating, suggesting improved expectations without a major change in stance. Article Title

Wells Fargo raised its price target on Reliance to $398 from $372 but kept an “equal weight” rating, suggesting improved expectations without a major change in stance. Neutral Sentiment: The company also announced a quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share, reinforcing shareholder returns but not changing the core operating story. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RS. Weiss Ratings raised Reliance from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Reliance from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Reliance from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered Reliance from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $365.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Reliance from $378.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $367.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RS

Reliance Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co NYSE: RS is a leading metals service center company that distributes and processes a broad array of metal products. The company offers cut-to-length, shearing, blanking, sawing, bending, machining and value-added services for carbon and alloy steel, stainless steel, aluminum, brass, titanium and specialty metal alloys. Its products serve diverse end markets, including energy, infrastructure, general manufacturing, transportation, aerospace and defense.

Founded in 1939 in Los Angeles, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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