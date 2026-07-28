Relx Plc $RELX Position Boosted by Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd

Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX - Free Report) by 53.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,612 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 55,028 shares during the period. Relx comprises 1.3% of Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Relx were worth $5,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RELX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Relx during the first quarter worth approximately $9,403,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Relx by 18.9% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 358,225 shares of the technology company's stock worth $11,875,000 after buying an additional 56,912 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Relx by 12.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040,217 shares of the technology company's stock worth $100,783,000 after buying an additional 328,282 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 11,404 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GC Wealth Management RIA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 78.4% in the first quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 42,701 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 18,769 shares in the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered Relx from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Citigroup upgraded Relx from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Relx from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Relx in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RELX

Relx Price Performance

NYSE RELX opened at $35.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.13. Relx Plc has a 52-week low of $27.57 and a 52-week high of $52.36.

Relx Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.2785 dividend. This represents a yield of 163.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th.

Relx Company Profile

RELX plc is a global provider of information, analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The company supplies content, data and analytical services that support decision-making across scientific, technical and medical research, legal and regulatory practice, and risk and business analytics. RELX's offerings are largely delivered via digital platforms and subscription services designed for institutions, corporations and professionals who require specialized, high-value information and workflow solutions.

RELX operates through distinct business lines that include Elsevier, which provides scientific, technical and medical journals, books and online platforms such as research and discovery tools; Legal and Professional services, which deliver legal, regulatory and compliance content and workflow solutions; Risk & Business Analytics, which offers data, analytics and decision tools for insurance, banking, corporate and government risk assessment; and Exhibitions, which organizes industry trade shows and events.

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