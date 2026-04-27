Renaissance Capital LLC Lowers Position in StandardAero, Inc. $SARO

Renaissance Capital LLC decreased its position in StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO - Free Report) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,189 shares of the company's stock after selling 89,805 shares during the period. StandardAero comprises 1.9% of Renaissance Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Renaissance Capital LLC's holdings in StandardAero were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of StandardAero in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of StandardAero in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of StandardAero in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StandardAero in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of StandardAero in the third quarter valued at about $82,000.

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StandardAero Stock Performance

Shares of SARO opened at $24.57 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.35. StandardAero, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.83 and a 12-month high of $34.48.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. StandardAero had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company's revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. StandardAero has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that StandardAero, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of StandardAero from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of StandardAero in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of StandardAero in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of StandardAero in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of StandardAero from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $34.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on StandardAero

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Kimberly Ernzen sold 2,516 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $68,837.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 6,632 shares of the company's stock, valued at $181,451.52. The trade was a 27.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Daniel Satterfield sold 2,306 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $63,092.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $170,507.52. This represents a 27.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,337 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,260.

StandardAero Company Profile

StandardAero is a global aerospace maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider specializing in gas turbine engines, auxiliary power units (APUs), airframe components and oil & gas rotating equipment. The company offers a full suite of technical services including engine repair and overhaul, component repair, accessory maintenance, parts manufacturing and on-site field support. Its customer base spans commercial airlines, business and general aviation operators, regional carriers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and defense organizations.

With roots dating back to 1911, StandardAero has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest independent MRO providers in the industry.

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