Renaissance Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Renaissance Group LLC lowered its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,082 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 9,120 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of NRG Energy worth $32,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,637,726 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $910,324,000 after buying an additional 82,162 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in NRG Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,880,954 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $790,471,000 after purchasing an additional 31,238 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,817,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in NRG Energy by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,368,824 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $221,671,000 after purchasing an additional 409,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in NRG Energy by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,225,329 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $198,442,000 after purchasing an additional 86,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company's stock.

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NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $120.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.11 and a 12 month high of $189.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.34. The stock has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.89 and a beta of 1.24.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.30). NRG Energy had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 70.67%. The business had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. NRG Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-9.900 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. NRG Energy's payout ratio is currently 223.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $783,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 55,495 shares in the company, valued at $8,693,291.75. The trade was a 8.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial set a $210.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of NRG Energy from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $162.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They set a "buy" rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $199.69.

Read Our Latest Report on NRG Energy

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

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