Renaissance Group LLC Invests $32.27 Million in Pegasystems Inc. $PEGA

Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 540,430 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $32,274,000. Renaissance Group LLC owned 0.32% of Pegasystems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 1.4% in the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,652 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the technology company's stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,378 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 617 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Pegasystems

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 750 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total transaction of $27,742.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,144 shares of the company's stock, valued at $79,306.56. The trade was a 25.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 4,545 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $151,575.75. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 107,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,570,784.50. The trade was a 4.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 14,639 shares of company stock valued at $577,764 over the last quarter. 48.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PEGA shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Pegasystems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $63.30.

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Pegasystems Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $32.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.86. Pegasystems Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $68.10. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $37.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.87.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.22). Pegasystems had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 20.04%.The firm had revenue of $429.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $473.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Pegasystems's quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. Pegasystems's payout ratio is presently 6.45%.

Key Headlines Impacting Pegasystems

Here are the key news stories impacting Pegasystems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several Wall Street firms reaffirmed bullish views on Pegasystems, including DA Davidson, Citizens JMP, and Rosenblatt, with price targets of $55 to $58, signaling substantial upside from current levels.

Several Wall Street firms reaffirmed bullish views on Pegasystems, including DA Davidson, Citizens JMP, and Rosenblatt, with price targets of $55 to $58, signaling substantial upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: New coverage highlighted Pegasystems’ AI product launches at PegaWorld and its new agentic AI suite, which could strengthen its competitive position in enterprise automation.

New coverage highlighted Pegasystems’ AI product launches at PegaWorld and its new agentic AI suite, which could strengthen its competitive position in enterprise automation. Positive Sentiment: The AWS alliance targeting legacy code conversion and business transformation may broaden Pega’s reach and support future demand for its platform. Pegasystems-AWS Alliance Targets Legacy Code Conversion, Business Transformation

The AWS alliance targeting legacy code conversion and business transformation may broaden Pega’s reach and support future demand for its platform. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage from PegaWorld 2026 and related transcript articles suggests management is emphasizing its long-term AI roadmap, but these items are mainly informational and do not add immediate financial results.

Coverage from PegaWorld 2026 and related transcript articles suggests management is emphasizing its long-term AI roadmap, but these items are mainly informational and do not add immediate financial results. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data was reported as effectively unchanged/invalid, offering little clear signal for the stock.

Short-interest data was reported as effectively unchanged/invalid, offering little clear signal for the stock. Negative Sentiment: The stock remains under pressure following a recent earnings miss and revenue decline, which likely continues to weigh on investor confidence despite the positive AI narrative.

The stock remains under pressure following a recent earnings miss and revenue decline, which likely continues to weigh on investor confidence despite the positive AI narrative. Negative Sentiment: Discussion around valuation implies investors are still debating whether the recent AI product momentum is enough to justify a higher multiple after the stock’s sharp pullback.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc is a software company specializing in customer engagement and digital process automation solutions. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Pegasystems develops enterprise applications designed to help organizations streamline operations, manage customer interactions and automate complex workflows. Its platform supports a wide range of use cases, from sales and marketing optimization to case management and robotic process automation.

The core of Pegasystems' offering is the Pega Platform, a low-code development environment that enables businesses to build and deploy applications with minimal hand-coding.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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