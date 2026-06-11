Renaissance Group LLC Invests $7.54 Million in H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR $HTHT

Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 160,226 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,539,000. Renaissance Group LLC owned about 0.05% of H World Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in H World Group during the third quarter worth $12,207,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in H World Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 237,340 shares of the company's stock worth $11,390,000 after buying an additional 23,372 shares in the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in H World Group during the fourth quarter worth $11,946,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in H World Group by 146.8% during the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 108,093 shares of the company's stock worth $4,228,000 after buying an additional 64,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Serenity Capital Management PTE. LTD. boosted its stake in H World Group by 126.0% during the third quarter. Serenity Capital Management PTE. LTD. now owns 1,274,391 shares of the company's stock worth $49,841,000 after buying an additional 710,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company's stock.

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H World Group Stock Performance

H World Group stock opened at $44.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $56.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.11.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. H World Group had a return on equity of 39.73% and a net margin of 19.22%.The business had revenue of $932.62 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H World Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 542.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. H World Group's payout ratio is currently 114.80%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Theng Fong Hee sold 31,640 shares of H World Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $1,612,374.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 49.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on HTHT. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of H World Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research cut H World Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings cut H World Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group raised H World Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $62.40 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on H World Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HTHT

About H World Group

H World Group, formerly known as Huazhu Group, is a leading hotel management and franchising company primarily serving the China market. The company operates a broad portfolio of midscale to luxury hotel brands, including Hi Inn, Blossom, Manxin, Madison International, Joya, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure and ibis. Through a network of both directly managed and franchised properties, H World Group caters to business and leisure travelers by offering consistent service standards and loyalty benefits across its brands.

In addition to its core hotel operations, H World Group provides technology-driven hospitality solutions such as centralized reservation systems, revenue management platforms and customer relationship management tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT - Free Report).

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