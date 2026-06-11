Renaissance Group LLC Purchases 201,680 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 1,816.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,782 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 201,680 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up about 1.5% of Renaissance Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Renaissance Group LLC's holdings in Lam Research were worth $36,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Lam Research Price Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $321.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.85. The company's fifty day moving average price is $280.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $87.75 and a 1 year high of $349.09.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.62%.

Key Headlines Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Barclays raised its price target on Lam Research (LRCX) to $335 from $275, citing higher wafer fabrication equipment estimates and reinforcing a constructive outlook for chip tools demand. MarketScreener

Barclays raised its price target on to $335 from $275, citing higher wafer fabrication equipment estimates and reinforcing a constructive outlook for chip tools demand. Positive Sentiment: Another report said semiconductor equipment stocks, including Lam Research , were trading near record highs as investors continued to bet on strong AI-driven demand for new chip gear. Applied Materials, Other Chip Gear Stocks At Record Highs

Another report said semiconductor equipment stocks, including , were trading near record highs as investors continued to bet on strong AI-driven demand for new chip gear. Positive Sentiment: UBS previously lifted its price target on LRCX to $375 from $310, helping fuel the recent rally in the stock. Why Lam Research (LRCX) Stock Is Trading Up Today

UBS previously lifted its price target on to $375 from $310, helping fuel the recent rally in the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Lam Research was also mentioned in a broader “unstoppable growth stocks” screen and in investor commentary highlighting its strategic role in the semiconductor industry, but these items did not include new company-specific fundamentals.

Lam Research was also mentioned in a broader “unstoppable growth stocks” screen and in investor commentary highlighting its strategic role in the semiconductor industry, but these items did not include new company-specific fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Despite the positive analyst action, Lam Research recently slipped as the semiconductor sector came under pressure, with a broader “correction underway” narrative weighing on chip stocks. Lam Research (LRCX) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total value of $2,371,226.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 58,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,102,312. This trade represents a 11.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at $13,762,005.30. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 31,839 shares of company stock valued at $8,561,667 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LRCX. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $425.00 target price on Lam Research and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $322.01.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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