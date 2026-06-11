Renaissance Group LLC Sells 13,908 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Renaissance Group LLC lowered its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,796 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 13,908 shares during the period. Comfort Systems USA accounts for 1.5% of Renaissance Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Renaissance Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Comfort Systems USA worth $36,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 40 shares of the construction company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the construction company's stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. EWA LLC grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. EWA LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company's stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital Corp grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 2,256 shares of the construction company's stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts: Sign Up

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $1,713.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,763.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,376.26. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $486.73 and a one year high of $2,073.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.44 and a beta of 1.65.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $3.70. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 12.07%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Comfort Systems USA's payout ratio is 9.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FIX. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $2,200.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $2,004.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Glj Research began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $1,991.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Comfort Systems USA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comfort Systems USA news, CFO William George III sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,020.96, for a total transaction of $2,020,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 32,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,295,571.84. The trade was a 2.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rhoman J. Hardy sold 342 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,900.08, for a total transaction of $649,827.36. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,591,151.20. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 24,078 shares of company stock worth $46,651,175 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Comfort Systems USA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Comfort Systems USA wasn't on the list.

While Comfort Systems USA currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here