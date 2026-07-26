Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 43,160 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,640 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 43,160 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.08% of Lockheed Martin worth $117,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 132,684 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $64,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 14,739 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 276,383 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $167,043,000 after purchasing an additional 14,150 shares in the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 288.6% during the fourth quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company's stock.

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Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $582.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $523.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $573.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12-month low of $412.55 and a 12-month high of $692.00. The firm has a market cap of $134.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.22 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $20.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.34 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.42% and a net margin of 8.16%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.950-30.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 30.12 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $3.45 per share. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.87%.

Key Stories Impacting Lockheed Martin

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Lockheed Martin from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $700.00 price objective on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $653.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $575.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $581.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $624.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lockheed Martin

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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