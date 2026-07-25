Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 92,227 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. $AGI

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI - Free Report) TSE: AGI by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,118,171 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 92,227 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.22% of Alamos Gold worth $227,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,565,941 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $678,291,000 after acquiring an additional 332,335 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,095,054 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $351,072,000 after acquiring an additional 964,317 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,716,153 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $338,372,000 after acquiring an additional 514,819 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,475,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,219,852 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $168,031,000 after purchasing an additional 242,415 shares during the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on AGI shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Alamos Gold from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Alamos Gold from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $47.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGI

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Alamos Gold stock opened at $29.59 on Friday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.92 and a 52 week high of $55.41. The company's 50 day moving average price is $33.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI - Get Free Report) TSE: AGI last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $596.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.35 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 51.24%.Alamos Gold's quarterly revenue was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Alamos Gold's dividend payout ratio is 6.37%.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold Inc is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer engaged in the exploration, development and operation of mining projects in North America. Its principal activities include the acquisition, exploration and development of gold-bearing properties, and the management of operating mines. The company focuses on sustainable production practices and maintains a portfolio that spans both producing assets and advanced-stage development projects.

Alamos Gold operates multiple open pit and underground mines, including the Young-Davidson and Island Gold mines in Ontario, Canada, and the Mulatos mine in Sonora, Mexico.

See Also

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