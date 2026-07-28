Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in Camden Property Trust $CPT

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Free Report) by 49.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 466,800 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 154,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.46% of Camden Property Trust worth $45,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,900 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,178 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company's stock.

Camden Property Trust Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of CPT opened at $112.81 on Tuesday. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $96.53 and a 1-year high of $119.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $111.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.78.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $390.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust's revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Camden Property Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.690 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Camden Property Trust's dividend payout ratio is currently 118.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CPT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Evercore set a $113.00 price target on Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a "sector underperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $116.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on CPT

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, development and management of multifamily residential communities across the United States. The company's core business activities include acquiring land for new construction, overseeing the design and development of garden-style and mid-rise apartment communities, and providing ongoing property management services. Camden's asset management team focuses on maintaining high occupancy levels, resident satisfaction and operational efficiency through consistent leasing, maintenance and community engagement programs.

Camden's portfolio encompasses a geographically diversified mix of properties located primarily in high-growth Sun Belt and major metropolitan markets.

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